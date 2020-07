You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump-Fauci tension rises as virus cases soar



[NFA] President Donald Trump on Monday took a swipe at health experts in his government leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus, and one of them, Dr. Anthony Fauci, answered with an appeal for.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:20 Published 5 hours ago 'Rave reviews' for Roger Stone commutation -Trump



U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone "wasn't given a fair trial" and said "we're getting rave reviews" for giving executive clemency to.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:22 Published 7 hours ago Vaccine possible by the end of the year: Fauci



Top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Monday said he was "cautiously optimistic" that by the end of the year there would be at least one vaccine for the coronavirus. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46 Published 9 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Trump says he appreciates Fauci, doesn't always agree with him President Donald Trump said on Monday he has a very good relationship with top US infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci but does not always agree with...

SBS 7 hours ago





Tweets about this