You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hundreds join to celebrate a Dunkirk hero's 100th birthday



One of the 'forgotten heroes of Dunkirk' who faced a lonely 100th birthday in lockdown says he was overwhelmed after hundreds turned out to celebrate.Eric Taylor stood and waved as countless well.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this WatchOurCity.com (AP News) France celebrates virus heroes on redesigned Bastille Day https://t.co/wYLpIvvqQw #DiseasesAndConditions… https://t.co/ndMtvHa8pl 37 seconds ago Zla Official France celebrates virus heroes on redesigned Bastille Day 10 minutes ago