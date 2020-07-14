Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Face Masks Will Be Mandatory in Shops in England

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
The order, set to come into force on July 24, will put England in line with other European countries and with other parts of Britain, like Scotland, which sets its own health policy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Wear a face mask or receive a £100 fine

Wear a face mask or receive a £100 fine 01:21

 Face masks are to become mandatory in shops and stores in England enforced by police, according to The Daily Telegraph.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Johnson makes face coverings compulsory in England’s shops [Video]

Johnson makes face coverings compulsory in England’s shops

Johnson makes face coverings compulsory in England’s shops As of July 24, it will be mandatory to wear a face covering whilst shopping in England. The Government have announced this fresh move to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Mandatory wearing of face masks in shops ‘under review' [Video]

Mandatory wearing of face masks in shops ‘under review'

Robert Buckland says that wearing a face covering in a shop is “common sense” and “common courtesy”. The justice secretary says the government is keeping the matter “under careful review”...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:55Published
Michael Gove says face masks should not be mandatory in shops [Video]

Michael Gove says face masks should not be mandatory in shops

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove tells Andrew Marr face masks should not be mandatory in shops and he 'trusts people's good sense' to choose to wear one.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Northern Ireland updates July 14

 Face masks are to become mandatory in shops across England from Friday July 24 with £100 fines for non-compliance.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC NewsWales Online

Face masks to become mandatory in shops and supermarkets in England from next week

 People in England will soon have to wear face coverings inside shops to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
SBS

Britain to make face masks mandatory in shops

 After mixed messages from Downing Street, police in England will now be able to fine people £100 ($191) for flouting the new rules.
The Age


Tweets about this