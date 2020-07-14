Global  
 

CBSE Class X results to be announced tomorrow

Khaleej Times Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Results for Class XII exams had been announced by the CBSE on Monday, and saw an overall pass rate of 88.78 per cent.
