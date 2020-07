You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Man injured in Kia rental car fire remains in burn unit



The lawyer for the family of a man critically injured after the 2019 Kia Soul rental car he was driving went up in flames says the man has racked up hospital bills topping $13 million. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:27 Published 2 weeks ago Here's how Hertz bankruptcy has impacted used car prices



No activity at airports forced Hertz Rental Car to declare bankruptcy. The company has already started selling its large fleet online at discount prices, and that could put pressure on other auto.. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:53 Published on June 10, 2020 Hertz Files for Bankruptcy



Hertz Files for Bankruptcy Hertz has been renting cars since 1918, but on Friday night, the company filed for bankruptcy. Hertz, via statement Hertz, via statement According to CNN Business,.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:24 Published on May 26, 2020

Tweets about this