Watch Video: 16-feet long Burmese python, weighing 38-kg, captured in Assam
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () A 16-feet long Burmese python was rescued and released in a forest in Assam on Saturday. In hair-raising footage shared by ANI, an animal rescuer is seen capturing the python and putting it in a bag as a crowd of spectators watch the act
According to ANI, the python was spotted at Borghat Chapanala area in Nagaon district when...
A Burmese python was rescued from Borghat Chapanala area in Nagaon district yesterday. It was later released in Swang Reserve Forest.According to Animal Rescuer, the length of huge 38 kg python was 16-feet. This giant python was controlled while he was devouring the pet goat of a villager. It was...