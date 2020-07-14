News24.com | WATCH | Pfizer, BioNTech get vaccine 'fast track' from FDA

Global  
 

News24 Tuesday, 14 July 2020
Pfizer and partner BioNTech said two of their experimental coronavirus vaccines received 'fast track' designation from the US Food and Drug Administration.
 Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE said on Monday two of their experimental coronavirus vaccines received 'fast track' designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, speeding up the regulatory review process. Jillian Kitchener has more.

