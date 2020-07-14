Global
World News
>
News24.com | WATCH | Pfizer, BioNTech get vaccine 'fast track' from FDA
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
News24.com | WATCH | Pfizer, BioNTech get vaccine 'fast track' from FDA
Tuesday, 14 July 2020
23 minutes ago
)
Pfizer and partner BioNTech said two of their experimental coronavirus vaccines received 'fast track' designation from the US Food and Drug Administration.
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
18 hours ago
Pfizer, BioNTech get vaccine 'fast track' from FDA
01:02
Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE said on Monday two of their experimental coronavirus vaccines received 'fast track' designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, speeding up the regulatory review process. Jillian Kitchener has more.
Pfizer and BioNTech shares rise after FDA grants 2 coronavirus vaccines 'fast track' status (PFE, BNTX)
** · *Two experimental coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech received Fast Track status from the US Food and Drug Administration, the...
Business Insider
22 hours ago
Coronavirus: Pfizer, BioNTech get two vaccine candidates fast-tracked by US authorities
Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) announced two of their four COVID-19 vaccine candidates have been fast-tracked by the US Food and Drug...
Proactive Investors
23 hours ago
2 More Possible Vaccines Get A Fast Track, Raising Wall Street Hopes
Watch VideoBioNTech and Pfizer have the FDA's OK to send two of their possible vaccines on a express route to approval. While that's great news for the global...
Newsy
12 hours ago
Also reported by •
RTTNews
