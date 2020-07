‘MythBusters’ host Grant Imahara, an influential popular science personality, dies at 49 Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Grant Imahara, the electrical engineer and roboticist who rose to fame as a host of the show “MythBusters,” died Monday at the age of 49, according to Discovery Channel. In a Monday night statement, Discovery confirmed the death of Imahara, an enthusiastic influence in the popular science world best known for building robots and operating […] 👓 View full article