Administration Orders Hospitals to Bypass the CDC With Key Virus Data
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () The Trump administration has ordered hospitals to bypass the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and, beginning Wednesday, send all coronavirus patient information to a central database in Washington — a move that has alarmed public health experts who fear the data will be distorted for political gain. The new instructions are contained in a […]
The White House is reportedly bypassing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over data collection on coronavirus cases, moving to a system that will no longer be public. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.