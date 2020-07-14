Global  
 

Administration Orders Hospitals to Bypass the CDC With Key Virus Data

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
The Trump administration has ordered hospitals to bypass the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and, beginning Wednesday, send all coronavirus patient information to a central database in Washington — a move that has alarmed public health experts who fear the data will be distorted for political gain. The new instructions are contained in a […]
