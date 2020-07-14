Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fuse Lit On August 5, 2019, Detonates On July 12, 2020: Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict Flares Up – OpEd

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Fuse Lit On August 5, 2019, Detonates On July 12, 2020: Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict Flares Up – OpEdClashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces in Tovuz, a north-western border region of Azerbaijan, have once again manifested the fragility of the ceasefire between the two conflicting sides. However, this clash, probably the largest for the past two years, is no coincidence, but is the direct result of events that have...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this