|
|
|
Queen Elizabeth was not warned before Australian PM sacked in 1975: letters
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth II’s office assured her representative in Australia he had the power to bring down the Australian government a week before he took the extraordinary move in…
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Australian court grants access to Queen's letters
An Australian court ruled on Friday that the country's archives must release letters between Queen Elizabeth and her local representative during the 1970s, a move which may shed light on the only..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:17Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|