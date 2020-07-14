Global  
 

Queen Elizabeth was not warned before Australian PM sacked in 1975: letters

Japan Today Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth II’s office assured her representative in Australia he had the power to bring down the Australian government a week before he took the extraordinary move in…
Queen’s Australia rep was assured of power before ’75 crisis

 CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s office assured her representative in Australia he had the power to bring down the Australian government a...
Seattle Times

Queen was not informed in advance about Australian PM’s ’75 sacking, show letters

Queen was not informed in advance about Australian PM’s ’75 sacking, show letters SYDNEY: Queen Eliza­beth II was not informed in advance about the 1975 dismissal of Australia’s prime minister by her representative in country, letters kept...
WorldNews

The Palace Letters: Secrets behind Gough Whitlam dismissal revealed

The Palace Letters: Secrets behind Gough Whitlam dismissal revealed Queen Elizabeth II was not told in advance that former Australian governor-general Sir John Kerr would dismiss the Whitlam government, new letters reveal.In the...
New Zealand Herald


