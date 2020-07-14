Foie gras back on the menu in California after court ruling
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — Foie gras is back on the menu in California after a federal judge ruled the rich dish can’t be prevented from being brought in from out of state. California’s ban on the delicacy, the fattened liver of a duck or goose, was challenged in court by out-of-state producers who said they […]
