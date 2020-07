Judge Rejects Weinstein Settlement Deal, Calls Terms 'Obnoxious' Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoA federal judge has rejected a $25 million settlement between Harvey Weinstein and dozens of his accusers.



Weinstein was convicted of sex crimes in February, but those convictions only addressed crimes against two accusers. The settlement covers many other alleged victims who still want legal action.



