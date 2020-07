Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Champion hoop dancer Nakotah LaRance, who traveled the world performing with Cirque du Soleil then returned to New Mexico to coach youth dancers, has died at age 30. LaRance, who was Tewa, Hopi, Navajo and Assiniboine, died Sunday after falling from a bridge in New Mexico’s Rio Arriba County, said his father, Steve LaRance. Nakotah […]