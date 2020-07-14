Global  
 

At least 26 flights have arrived in Canada with COVID-19 cases in last two weeks

CTV News Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Within the last two weeks -- the 14-day window believed by scientists to be the incubation period of COVID-19 -- at least 26 flights have arrived in Canadian airports with confirmed cases of the virus onboard.
