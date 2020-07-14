Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: First vaccine tested in US poised for final steps

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: First vaccine tested in US poised for final stepsThe first Covid-19 vaccine tested in the US revved up people's immune systems just the way scientists had hoped, researchers reported Tuesday - as the shots are poised to begin key final testing."No matter how you slice this, this...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid update: Russia vaccine trial over; flight boarding rule; J&K tourism

Covid update: Russia vaccine trial over; flight boarding rule; J&K tourism 02:50

 From a Russian university claiming that it has successfully completed human trials of a vaccine, to Delhi's recovery rate reaching nearly 80% - here are the top updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has clarified that he is 'perfectly alright' and has tested...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Shows Promising Results In Phase 1 [Video]

Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Shows Promising Results In Phase 1

Promising results were announced Tuesday for a possible COVID-19 vaccine with ties to Chicago.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:39Published
Younger people testing positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Younger people testing positive for COVID-19

Kansas recorded more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day Monday, doing so for the first time since the pandemic began earlier this year. The increasing numbers have health officials..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:28Published
Study: Immunity To COVID-19 May Only Last A Few Months [Video]

Study: Immunity To COVID-19 May Only Last A Few Months

British researchers say that after people are infected with the novel coronavirus COVID-19, their natural immunity to it could decline within months. According to CNN, a new paper suggests that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid vaccine: The race to the finish line

 The silver lining is that this pandemic has taught us the importance of biotech in our society's well being. Biotech firms are engaged in global race of...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this