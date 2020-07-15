Covid-19 coronavirus: Face coverings in all public places under consideration in UK Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Face coverings could soon be recommended in all public places in the United Kingdom including offices and other workplaces after ministers introduced laws forcing people to wear them in shops.Officials have begun private talks with...


