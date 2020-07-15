Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19 coronavirus: Face coverings in all public places under consideration in UK

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: Face coverings in all public places under consideration in UKFace coverings could soon be recommended in all public places in the United Kingdom including offices and other workplaces after ministers introduced laws forcing people to wear them in shops.Officials have begun private talks with...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: St. Lucie County mandates masks in public places

St. Lucie County mandates masks in public places 01:36

 Starting on Wednesday, everyone must wear face coverings in public places in St. Lucie County. Under an emergency order issued on Monday, face coverings must be worn inside all public buildings, businesses, and establishments, as well as outdoors when social distancing cannot be practiced.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New Jefferson County face covering mandate goes into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday [Video]

New Jefferson County face covering mandate goes into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday

All residents of and visitors to Jefferson County over age 4, with some health-related exemptions, will have to wear face coverings in most public settings starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday after the county..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:31Published
London mayor: Government messaging on face coverings 'shambolic' [Video]

London mayor: Government messaging on face coverings 'shambolic'

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan heavily criticises Boris Johnson's Government for its apparent mixed public messaging on face coverings, calling it 'a shambles'.He also adds that he hasn't met or spoken to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Hancock announces that face coverings will be compulsory in England’s shops [Video]

Hancock announces that face coverings will be compulsory in England’s shops

Health Secretary Matt Hancock formally announces that face covering are to become compulsory in shops in England and those who fail to comply with the order from July 24 could face a fine of up to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

UK, France move to extend rules on face coverings in public

 LONDON (AP) — Britain and France moved Tuesday to make face coverings compulsory in more places as both countries try to get their economies going while at the...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

CoronaUpdateBot

Corona Update Bot RT @accuweather: • Wearing face masks and coverings will be mandatory in England’s shops starting July 24 • Automakers have returned to bu… 57 seconds ago

accuweather

AccuWeather • Wearing face masks and coverings will be mandatory in England’s shops starting July 24 • Automakers have returne… https://t.co/1qaKEFg6wn 1 minute ago

curiousdomestic

Curious Domestic #Hairstylists with COVID-19 saw 139 clients without passing on the virus. "These results support the use of face c… https://t.co/hxaK2dYDFm 8 minutes ago

ssgr_g

SSガレージ RT @SkyNews: #Coronavirus: Banksy sprays Tube with COVID-19 face mask message. The street artist was filmed stencilling a London Undergrou… 8 minutes ago