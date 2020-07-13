The magnifying conflict between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Donald Trump
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Several reports have by this point claimed that the US government has a major distrust for Fauci, who has several occasions openly disagreed with President Donald Trump on matters of handling the pandemic outbreak.
The Trump administration is reportedly out to undermine and discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci, as he continues to point out the U.S.’s failure to contain the coronavirus within the country. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains.