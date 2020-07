Tommy Tuberville projected to beat former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions for Alabama GOP senate seat



Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has lost the Republican nomination for his old Senate seat in Alabama to former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville. Credit: WHNT Duration: 01:52 Published 4 hours ago

Hickenlooper Wins Colorado Senate Primary



John Hickenlooper on the Democratic nomination for US Senate in the June 30 primaries. Hickenlooper defeated Andrew Romanoff, the former speaker of the Colorado House. Hickenlooper defeated Andrew.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:31 Published 2 weeks ago