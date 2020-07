Royal Society president welcomes new guidance on masks in shops



Royal Society president Venkatraman Ramakrishnan reacts to the Government's announcement that face coverings will become mandatory in shops in England from July 24.Anyone failing to comply with the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32 Published 15 hours ago

Hancock announces that face coverings will be compulsory in England’s shops



Health Secretary Matt Hancock formally announces that face covering are to become compulsory in shops in England and those who fail to comply with the order from July 24 could face a fine of up to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published 17 hours ago