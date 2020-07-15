Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

First Covid-19 vaccine tested in US shows promising results

Khaleej Times Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
No study volunteers experienced a serious side effect, but more than half reported mild or moderate reactions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Coronavirus vaccine shows 'promising' results

Coronavirus vaccine shows 'promising' results 00:23

 A coronavirus vaccine is currently being developed in the US, and it is showing some promising signs.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Early results show Moderna vaccine is safe [Video]

Early results show Moderna vaccine is safe

Moderna's experimental vaccine for COVID-19 showed it was safe and provoked immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers in an ongoing early-stage study, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. Libby..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published
Phase 3 Coronavirus Vaccine Trial To Go Ahead At UIC [Video]

Phase 3 Coronavirus Vaccine Trial To Go Ahead At UIC

Promising results were announced Tuesday for a possible COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna, and Phase 3 trials will be held in part at the University of Illinois at Chicago. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:56Published
Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Shows Promising Results In Phase 1 [Video]

Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Shows Promising Results In Phase 1

Promising results were announced Tuesday for a possible COVID-19 vaccine with ties to Chicago.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate To Enter Phase 3 Trial

Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate To Enter Phase 3 Trial Watch VideoOne company says it's on track to continue its COVID-19 vaccine candidate trial after it produced "robust" antibody results.  On Tuesday, Moderna...
Newsy

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine enters final stage trial this month

 The announcement came shortly after the New England Journal of Medicine published results from the first stage of Moderna's vaccine trial, which showed the first...
IndiaTimes

Millions worldwide back in coronavirus confinement, but hope on US vaccine

 Massachusetts-based Moderna will begin the trials later this month after promising early results.
Khaleej Times Also reported by •MarketWatch

Tweets about this

TVAmy

Amy Wood 7 News "This is an essential building block that is needed to move forward with the trials that could actually determine w… https://t.co/dl3b1f9acs 2 seconds ago

SfcVijith

Vijith Vichu SFC RT @vijayantony: First COVID - 19 vaccine tested in the US shows promising immune response ahead of large trial 😊👌👏 12 seconds ago

neil_donaldson

Neil Fenwick-Donaldson First COVID-19 vaccine tested in the US shows promising immune response ahead of large trial https://t.co/d6n6iC3Gal 27 seconds ago

HIE_UOW

Health Innovation Ecosystem "First COVID-19 vaccine tested in the US shows promising immune response ahead of large trial" https://t.co/VUPuUmPvVj 33 seconds ago

kathytre

Kathy Trevelyan First COVID-19 vaccine tested in the US shows promising immune response ahead of large trial https://t.co/h5SEus0DUV 58 seconds ago

gsci_

SHEN RT @SunStarDavao: #SunStarNews The first Covid-19 vaccine tested in the US revved up people’s immune systems just the way scientists had ho… 1 minute ago

Sentinel_Assam

The Sentinel First COVID-19 vaccine tested in the US shows promising immune response- https://t.co/KgL5d0epE4 @WHO… https://t.co/nxm4BqjUZ8 2 minutes ago

Sale_ExNut

Craig WASH YOUR HANDS + STAY HOME Sale RT @CEStewartPhD: "First COVID-19 vaccine tested in the US shows promising immune response ahead of large trial" https://t.co/RJboNT7YX5 2 minutes ago