Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ivanka Trump slammed for 'tone deaf' Twitter campaign for the unemployed

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Ivanka Trump slammed for 'tone deaf' Twitter campaign for the unemployedIvanka Trump is courting controversy once again – this time for the launch of a new ad campaign many have branded insensitive and insulting.Earlier today, US President Donald Trump's daughter started spruiking the government's new...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Recently Commuted by President Trump, Roger Stone Says He’ll Campaign For His Longtime Friend [Video]

Recently Commuted by President Trump, Roger Stone Says He’ll Campaign For His Longtime Friend

It looks like President Trump should expect to have a new surrogate on the campaign trail in the coming weeks and months. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published
David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter [Video]

David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter

Gizmodo reports that the former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, David Duke, endorsed President Donald Trump on Twitter. On Thursday, Duke tweeted, "President Trump! You have one last chance to turn..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Two Weeks Ago, Trump Had A Rally In Tulsa. Now The City's Overwhelmed With COVID-19 [Video]

Two Weeks Ago, Trump Had A Rally In Tulsa. Now The City's Overwhelmed With COVID-19

Roughly two weeks ago, President Donald Trump held a campaign rally at an indoor arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in which 6,200 people attended. Now, CNN reports Tulsa is experiencing a surge in novel..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Tweets about this