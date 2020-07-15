You Might Like

Tweets about this Jason S ♋🇺🇸 BBC Alert! Fahim Saleh: Pathao and Gokada entrepreneur found dead in New York https://t.co/UP8DeR7uoE #News https://t.co/DejRa8WCdW 28 seconds ago Global Issues Web Fahim Saleh: Pathao and Gokada entrepreneur found dead in New York https://t.co/jjP52kRxFS https://t.co/WQuqV7HpN0 7 minutes ago olatunde Kazeem RT @HumairaAfroze24: RIP Fahim Saleh We have lost a talented tech genius, an entrepreneur, an investor, many many riders across Bangladesh… 10 minutes ago Humaira Afroze (Jamie) RIP Fahim Saleh We have lost a talented tech genius, an entrepreneur, an investor, many many riders across Banglad… https://t.co/Mj4EeaJ7wH 11 minutes ago Chochilino Fahim Saleh: Pathao and Gokada entrepreneur found dead in New York https://t.co/j4oGJ8JWv1 18 minutes ago Eazyfeeds Fahim Saleh, the owner of motorcycle-hailing company 'GoKada' and co-founder of ride-sharing venture Pathao has bee… https://t.co/MlrgnUzMkm 22 minutes ago BBC North America Fahim Saleh: Pathao and Gokada entrepreneur found dead in New York https://t.co/Q8U0OZTYko 30 minutes ago W.K. Fahim Saleh, Gokada and Pathao founder, is found dismembered in his Manhattan condo. This is beyond brutal. He was… https://t.co/NLxji8I3Xj 40 minutes ago