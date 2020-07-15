Global  
 

Ethiopia denies reports government has started filling dam

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s water minister denied reports Wednesday that the government had begun filling a massive hydroelectric dam that has caused severe tensions with Egypt and led some to fear military conflict, while Cairo swiftly asked for clarification. Media outlets reported the government had begun filling after Minister Sileshi Bekele confirmed to […]
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Ethiopia begins filling reservoirs of Nile mega-dam

Ethiopia begins filling reservoirs of Nile mega-dam 09:39

 Egypt and Sudan had requested the Grand Renaissance Dam not be filled until an agreement is reached.

