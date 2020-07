Nearly 5,000 U.S. citizens tried to enter Canada for shopping, recreation amid pandemic: CBSA Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

According to new data from the Canada Border Services Agency, more than 10,000 U.S. citizens have been turned away at the Canadian border during the pandemic — and almost half of them were hoping to enter Canada to shop, go sightseeing or simply for recreation. 👓 View full article

