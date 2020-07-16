Global  
 

Twitter Accounts Including Biden's, Bezos' Hacked In Bitcoin Scam

Newsy Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Twitter Accounts Including Biden's, Bezos' Hacked In Bitcoin ScamWatch VideoTwitter is investigating after a series of high-profile users were hacked in an apparent Bitcoin scam on Wednesday. 

On Twitter, the social media company said it was aware of a "security incident impacting accounts" and that it was taking steps to fix it. It also said some users may be unable to tweet or reset...
0
Video credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Twitter Accounts Of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Others Hacked

Twitter Accounts Of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Others Hacked 01:32

 Twitter accounts belonging to Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Apple, among other prominent handles, were compromised on Wednesday and posted tweets that appeared to promote a cryptocurrency scam. (7/15/20)

