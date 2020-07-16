Twitter Accounts Including Biden's, Bezos' Hacked In Bitcoin Scam
Thursday, 16 July 2020 (
35 minutes ago) Watch VideoTwitter is investigating after a series of high-profile users were hacked in an apparent Bitcoin scam on Wednesday.
On Twitter, the social media company said it was aware of a "security incident impacting accounts" and that it was taking steps to fix it. It also said some users may be unable to tweet or reset ...
