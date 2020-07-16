Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• World •
Americas
U.S.
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
World News
>
Dubai resident Lazzez makes sensational UFC debut
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Dubai resident Lazzez makes sensational UFC debut
Thursday, 16 July 2020 (
8 minutes ago
)
Starting 3am, there were six under-cards, which threw up exciting knockout wins and new names emerge.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Oklahoma
Brad Parscale
Coronavirus disease 2019
Hong Kong
Beijing
White House
Premier League
South Africa
Democratic Party
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Hacked
Parscale
Kevin Stitt
Michael
Nick Cannon
NASCAR
WORTH WATCHING
Trump on UK's Huawei ban: 'I did this myself'
Oklahoma governor tests positive for coronavirus
China vows retaliation against US over Hong Kong sanctions
Trump ends Hong Kong's preferential status