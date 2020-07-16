Global  
 

Saudi Arabia Adds Six People And Entities To Blacklist For Islamic State Support

Eurasia Review Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia Adds Six People And Entities To Blacklist For Islamic State SupportSaudi Arabia added six names and entities to its terrorism blacklist for providing Daesh with financial support, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

The list was established in consultation with the US and Gulf neighbors who are part of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC).

Several money transfer...
