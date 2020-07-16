Saudi Arabia Adds Six People And Entities To Blacklist For Islamic State Support Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Saudi Arabia added six names and entities to its terrorism blacklist for providing Daesh with financial support, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.



The list was established in consultation with the US and Gulf neighbors who are part of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC).



Several money transfer... Saudi Arabia added six names and entities to its terrorism blacklist for providing Daesh with financial support, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.The list was established in consultation with the US and Gulf neighbors who are part of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC).Several money transfer 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Saudi Arabia To Limit Pilgrims To Perform Hajj



Saudi Arabia will strictly limit the number of people who can take part in this year's Hajj pilgrimage. The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca will be limited because of the coronavirus, according to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 3 weeks ago Saudi state behind beoutQ piracy TV operation: WTO ruling



Saudi Arabia breached international law by actively supporting beoutQ pirate TV operation, landmark WTO verdict says. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 05:02 Published on June 16, 2020

Tweets about this