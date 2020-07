Robert Reich: When Bosses Shared The Profits – OpEd Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

After the bruising crises we’re now going through, it would be wonderful if we could somehow emerge a fairer nation. One possibility is to revive an old idea: sharing the profits.



The original idea for businesses to share profits with workers emerged from the tumultuous period when America shifted from farm to factory. In... After the bruising crises we’re now going through, it would be wonderful if we could somehow emerge a fairer nation. One possibility is to revive an old idea: sharing the profits.The original idea for businesses to share profits with workers emerged from the tumultuous period when America shifted from farm to factory. In 👓 View full article

