CENTCOM Chief Says US Can Do Job In Iraq With Fewer Forces – VOA Interview Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

By Carla Babb



The United States can keep pressure on the Islamic State terror group and build Iraq’s military capacity with fewer U.S. troops on the ground, the top commander of U.S. forces in the Middle East told VOA in an exclusive interview.



"We can get the job done with fewer U.S. forces in Iraq, and the reduction...

