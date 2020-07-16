Global  
 

Twitter accounts of Barack Obama, Bill Gates and others hacked in Bitcoin scam

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 July 2020
Several prominent Twitter accounts, including those of former US president Barack Obama, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, were hacked apparently to promote a Bitcoin scam in what the microblogging site believes to be a "coordinated social engineering attack." The account of former US vice-president Joe...
News video: Barack Obama and Bill Gates accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam

Barack Obama and Bill Gates accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam 00:33

 High-profile Twitter accounts, including those of Barack Obama, Elon Musk and Kanye West, have been hacked as part of a widespread cryptocurrency scam.The accounts, which have large Twitter followings, were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday evening and a message posted encouraging users to send...

