Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Photo of Donald Trump with Goya products sparks fury and mockery

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Photo of Donald Trump with Goya products sparks fury and mockeryA photo of Donald Trump posing with a selection of food products in the Oval Office is causing consternation in the United States.Yes, that's a real sentence. Bear with us as we give you the context.A man named Bob Unanue, who...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Roger Stone’s Clemency Faces Fury [Video]

Roger Stone’s Clemency Faces Fury

During an interview on “The Daily Show,” Hillary Clinton talked about President Donald Trump’s clemency for Roger Stone, his former aide.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:39Published
Calls for Goya Foods Boycott Surface After CEO Praises Trump [Video]

Calls for Goya Foods Boycott Surface After CEO Praises Trump

Calls for Goya Foods Boycott Surface After CEO Praises Trump On Thursday, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue heaped praise on President Donald Trump at a White House event. According to Unanue, the United..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:26Published
Goya CEO's Praise Of Trump Sparks Boycott [Video]

Goya CEO's Praise Of Trump Sparks Boycott

Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue recently praised President Donald Trump in a visit to the White House. The move angered shoppers. Prominent Hispanic American leaders called for a boycott of Goya products...

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:31Published

Tweets about this