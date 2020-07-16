Photo of Donald Trump with Goya products sparks fury and mockery
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () A photo of Donald Trump posing with a selection of food products in the Oval Office is causing consternation in the United States.Yes, that's a real sentence. Bear with us as we give you the context.A man named Bob Unanue, who...
Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue recently praised President Donald Trump in a visit to the White House. The move angered shoppers. Prominent Hispanic American leaders called for a boycott of Goya products...
