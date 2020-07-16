Global  
 

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp forbids cities, counties from requiring masks as coronavirus surges in the state

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Wednesday night explicitly banning cities from enacting their own mask mandates, even as the state experiences a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and other Republican governors are turning to mask orders to try to quell the surge. Kemp’s order voids existing mask mandates in more than a […]
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Is your mask effective? Here's a simple way to find out

Is your mask effective? Here's a simple way to find out 01:29

 Face masks are required in public places in Nevada, but not all masks work the same. 13 Action News Reporter Marissa Kynaston has a simple way you can find out if your mask is effective.

Health experts: More Ohioans wearing masks will flatten COVID-19 curve [Video]

Health experts: More Ohioans wearing masks will flatten COVID-19 curve

Local health experts say if roughly 80% of Ohioans mask up, the state could see a flattened curve in a matter of weeks.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 03:25Published
Mask Policy: 'So many different policies and rules' [Video]

Mask Policy: 'So many different policies and rules'

Charles Benson talked with TMJ4's First Vote - college-bound students who will be voting for the first time in the November election, about the politics and policy debate about masks.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:04Published
'Think about other people': Milwaukee's mask mandate goes into effect Thursday [Video]

'Think about other people': Milwaukee's mask mandate goes into effect Thursday

Milwaukee's mask ordinance, the 'MKE Cares Act,' will go into effect Thursday. On Wednesday, state officials announced 821 new cases of coronavirus. That number is just below Tuesday's record of 964..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:49Published

Georgia gov. explicitly voids mask orders in 15 localities

 ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's Gov. Brian Kemp is explicitly banning Georgia's cities and counties from ordering people to wear masks in public places. He voided...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

