Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp forbids cities, counties from requiring masks as coronavirus surges in the state Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Wednesday night explicitly banning cities from enacting their own mask mandates, even as the state experiences a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and other Republican governors are turning to mask orders to try to quell the surge. Kemp’s order voids existing mask mandates in more than a […] 👓 View full article

