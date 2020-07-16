Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp forbids cities, counties from requiring masks as coronavirus surges in the state
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Wednesday night explicitly banning cities from enacting their own mask mandates, even as the state experiences a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and other Republican governors are turning to mask orders to try to quell the surge. Kemp’s order voids existing mask mandates in more than a […]
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's Gov. Brian Kemp is explicitly banning Georgia's cities and counties from ordering people to wear masks in public places. He voided... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times
