UK accuses ‘Russian actors’ for meddling in 2019 election

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — The British government accused unnamed “Russian actors” Thursday of seeking to interfere in the U.K.’s last general election, and a powerful committee of lawmakers confirmed it would publish within days a long-awaited report into previous allegations of Moscow’s interference in domestic politics. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a written statement […]
'Almost certain' that Russians tried to interfere in UK general election, says foreign secretary

 It is "almost certain" that Russian actors sought to interfere in the 2019 UK General Election, foreign secretary Dominic Raab has told the House of Commons.
Independent Also reported by •Jerusalem PostBelfast Telegraph

