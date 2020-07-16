Air France, United Airlines to run limited flights to India
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s civil aviation authority has signed agreements with Air France and United Airlines to operate a limited number of flights to India in an interim arrangement during the coronavirus pandemic until international commercial flights are fully resumed, an official said Thursday. Air France will operate 28 flights linking Paris with New […]
Speaking on the future of international air travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of State with independent charge for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, on July 16 said until the situation returns back to pre-coronavirus era, international flights can be made possible only through "bilateral...
Underlining the importance of creating "air bubbles" for resuming international flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of State with independent charge for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, on..
NEW DELHI (AP) — India's civil aviation authority has signed agreements with Air France and United Airlines to operate a limited number of flights to India in... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times
