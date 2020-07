You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Look up and enjoy the view! Comet Neowise streaking across the sky in WNY



Look up and enjoy the view! Comet Neowise streaking across the sky in WNY Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:01 Published 20 hours ago Comet NEOWISE: How to watch from India as space object dazzles in night sky



Comet C/2020 F3, or simply NEOWISE, is passing within visible distance of Earth and here's how you can watch the celestial object from India. The comet with a beautiful long tail, was spotted by NASA's.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:22 Published 1 day ago Comet Neowise Appears In Bay Area Skies



.A newly-discovered comet will be visible over the Bay Area, just after sunset. It's called Comet NEOWISE, and was found on March 27 by astronomers using a giant space telescope of the same name. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 00:49 Published 2 days ago

