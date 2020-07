Moderna Leads the COVID-19 Vaccine Race, Set to Begin Final Phase of Trials by End of July Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Moderna, which is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts is the first biotech company in the US that has announced an estimated date for the phase three of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine trials. Additional information about the trials which included guidance for test volunteers was posted on Tuesday.