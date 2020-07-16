Ghislaine Maxwell 'worse' than Jeffrey Epstein, Virginia Roberts Giuffre claims
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () One of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has spoken out about Ghislaine Maxwell, claiming she is worse than the convicted paedophile.Maxwell, the British former socialite, 58, is being held in a New York...
Ghislaine Maxwell has always insisted that she played no role whatsoever in Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of underage girls. Now, Newser reports the 58-year-old made it official on Tuesday, when she entered her plea during a Manhattan court hearing. Not guilty, your honor. Ghislaine Maxwell The media...
Newser reports prosecutors say accused sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell is secretly married.
However, Newser reports the former girlfriend and companion of the late Jeffrey Epstein refuses to reveal the..