Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ghislaine Maxwell 'worse' than Jeffrey Epstein, Virginia Roberts Giuffre claims

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
One of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has spoken out about Ghislaine Maxwell, claiming she is worse than the convicted paedophile.Maxwell, the British former socialite, 58, is being held in a New York...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Ghislaine Maxwell Enters Plea, Judge Denies Bail

Ghislaine Maxwell Enters Plea, Judge Denies Bail 00:34

 Ghislaine Maxwell has always insisted that she played no role whatsoever in Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of underage girls. Now, Newser reports the 58-year-old made it official on Tuesday, when she entered her plea during a Manhattan court hearing. Not guilty, your honor. Ghislaine Maxwell The media...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jailhouse Rock? Ghislaine Maxwell Is Actually Married [Video]

Jailhouse Rock? Ghislaine Maxwell Is Actually Married

Newser reports prosecutors say accused sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell is secretly married. However, Newser reports the former girlfriend and companion of the late Jeffrey Epstein refuses to reveal the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
'They won't stop until I die': Chrissy Teigen blocks one million Twitter trolls [Video]

'They won't stop until I die': Chrissy Teigen blocks one million Twitter trolls

Chrissy Teigen has blocked one million "sick psychopaths" on Twitter after they tried to link her to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who she never met.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published
Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail

Ghislaine Maxwell has been denied bail. A judge ruled that Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator is a flight risk.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Jeffrey Epstein was “a sick pedophile” but Ghislaine Maxwell “was the mastermind,” accuser claims

 In her first interview since Ghislaine Maxwell was denied bail, alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre spoke with Gayle King, claiming that...
CBS News


Tweets about this

Lion_LAM

Light & Truth in The World RT @BlueSea1964: 🚨👉 Virginia Roberts Claims Ghislaine Maxwell Was 'Worse' Than Epstein!!! #BluestarZone https://t.co/7dxgp7Q2GJ 41 seconds ago

C_Coolidge

Charlotte L Coolidge RT @PrisonPlanet: Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre says that Ghislaine Maxwell “did things even worse than Epstein did” and was the… 3 minutes ago

MondoMaraschino

Mondo Maraschino 🍀🎗️💚😸 RT @jebrittan2: #VirginiaRoberts: #GhislaineMaxwell 'worse' than Jeffrey #Epstein Bravo ⁦@VRSVirginia⁩! 👏👏👏👏👏 exposing Maxwell as ‘worse… 4 minutes ago

MSNAustralia

MSN Australia Accuser: Maxwell worse than Epstein https://t.co/N6H9w6slrh 7 minutes ago