US FBI Investigates Massive Twitter Hack

Thursday, 16 July 2020 () The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating Wednesday's major Twitter hack, in which scammers tapped into high-profile accounts to scam users out of over $100,000 in Bitcoin, the agency confirmed Thursday.
“The FBI is investigating the incident involving several Twitter accounts belonging to high profile...
Twitter users were utterly confused when they saw Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos among many other famous public figures offer money in return for donations in the cryptocurrency bitoin. This was a massive hack of twitter which exposed serious problems with the platform. twitter is trying to fix...
The extraordinary hacking spree that hit Twitter on Wednesday, leading it to briefly muzzle some of its most widely followed accounts, is drawing questions about the platform's security and resilience..