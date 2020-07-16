US FBI Investigates Massive Twitter Hack Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating Wednesday's major Twitter hack, in which scammers tapped into high-profile accounts to scam users out of over $100,000 in Bitcoin, the agency confirmed Thursday.



