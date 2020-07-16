Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US FBI Investigates Massive Twitter Hack

Eurasia Review Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
US FBI Investigates Massive Twitter HackThe U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating Wednesday's major Twitter hack, in which scammers tapped into high-profile accounts to scam users out of over $100,000 in Bitcoin, the agency confirmed Thursday.  

“The FBI is investigating the incident involving several Twitter accounts belonging to high profile...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Twitter Bitcoin hack: Gates, Bezos, Obama & others targeted| Is twitter safe? | Oneindia News

Twitter Bitcoin hack: Gates, Bezos, Obama & others targeted| Is twitter safe? | Oneindia News 01:31

 Twitter users were utterly confused when they saw Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos among many other famous public figures offer money in return for donations in the cryptocurrency bitoin. This was a massive hack of twitter which exposed serious problems with the platform. twitter is trying to fix...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Twitter hacking spree alarms security experts [Video]

Twitter hacking spree alarms security experts

The extraordinary hacking spree that hit Twitter on Wednesday, leading it to briefly muzzle some of its most widely followed accounts, is drawing questions about the platform's security and resilience..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:24Published
Twitter Hack: Major Accounts Effected [Video]

Twitter Hack: Major Accounts Effected

On July 15, the Twitter accounts of high-profile individuals were compromised in a cryptocurrency scam. TheStreet has you covered on who was impacted and for how long.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:25Published
Hackers Attack High Profile Accounts On Twitter [Video]

Hackers Attack High Profile Accounts On Twitter

A massive Twitter hack affected the accounts of some of the world's richest and most influential politicians, celebrities, tech moguls and companies.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

First Mover: ‘Boring’ Bitcoin Shrugs Off Twitter Hack as Stablecoins Co-Opt Satoshi’s Dream

 Prices for bitcoin barely budged, even as a scam involving the cryptocurrency appeared to be the motivation for a massive Twitter hack.
Coindesk

Twitter Says Hacking Of High-Profile Accounts Was A ‘Coordinated Social Engineering Attack’

 Some of the world's richest and most influential politicians, celebrities, tech moguls and companies were the subject of a massive Twitter hack
CBS 2 Also reported by •Business Insider

Eye Opener: Nearly 250,000 Americans will have died of COVID-19 by Election Day, model says

 A new model predicts that almost 250,000 Americans will have died of the coronavirus by Election Day. Also, a massive Twitter hack affected high-profile...
CBS News


Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review US FBI Investigates Massive Twitter Hack https://t.co/VVjihVJidW 29 minutes ago

wwwcostcom

WWWCOST US FBI Investigates Massive Twitter Hack : The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is… https://t.co/yVxNnOTIyn 1 hour ago

REVOLP

Jozi South Africa RT @VOANews: US FBI Investigates Massive Twitter Hack  https://t.co/J9i6ndrU3x https://t.co/0wwjh6jCp6 2 hours ago

VOANews

The Voice of America US FBI Investigates Massive Twitter Hack  https://t.co/J9i6ndrU3x https://t.co/0wwjh6jCp6 2 hours ago

ph7267

Hari Dass Twitter appears to have completely disabled some verified accounts' ability to send new tweets while it investigate… https://t.co/gQc3mKQIZ5 21 hours ago

QuriousNormie

Qurious Normie⭐️⭐️⭐️ Twitter appears to have completely disabled some verified accounts' ability to send new tweets while it investigate… https://t.co/RvgCTgTCgy 1 day ago

TyCarver

Ty Carver Twitter appears to have completely disabled some verified accounts' ability to send new tweets while it investigate… https://t.co/LkiGHGdXe8 1 day ago

empathyceo

Empathy CEO☀️ Twitter appears to have completely disabled some verified accounts' ability to send new tweets while it investigate… https://t.co/R1Ha59hRLM 1 day ago