Iran: Judiciary Confirms Execution Of Three Protesters Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Iran’s Judiciary Spokesperson confirmed that the death sentence for three young protesters had been upheld by the Supreme Court.



The death sentences for Amir Hossein Moradi, Mohammad Rajabi, and Saied Tamjidi had not been officially confirmed by the regime before this, although their lawyers had announced the confirmation by