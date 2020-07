Bugs, dehydration, dense wilderness: Quebec manhunt covers dangerous terrain Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Martin Carpentier, the Quebec father of two girls whose bodies were discovered last Saturday, will have a really difficult time evading police for long in the densely forested area in Saint-Apollinaire, without food, water and shelter, according to a survivalist expert. 👓 View full article

