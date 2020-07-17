Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vaccine hopes rise as Oxford research team make 'breakthrough' discovery

Mid-Day Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Researchers at the University of Oxford believe they may have a breakthrough in their search for a COVID-19 vaccine after the team discovered that the jab could provide "double protection" against the deadly novel coronavirus following early stage of human trials, according to media reports in the UK. Blood samples taken from a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Oxford vaccine lead scientist is this woman who has pioneered vaccine research | Oneindia News

Oxford vaccine lead scientist is this woman who has pioneered vaccine research | Oneindia News 01:47

 Meet Sarah Gilbert who is the scientist leading efforts at Oxford University to develop a vaccine for the contagious Covid 19 disease. She is a vaccinologist, who along with her team of researchers at the University of Oxford’s Jenner Institute, is carrying out promising trials for a Covid vaccine....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: Bill Gates on Indian pharma; Oxford vaccine hope; curbs tightened [Video]

Covid update: Bill Gates on Indian pharma; Oxford vaccine hope; curbs tightened

From philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates hailing India's pharmaceutical industry, to Oxford university researchers giving promising news from their vaccine trial - here are the top news..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:09Published
How might the coronavirus vaccine work? [Video]

How might the coronavirus vaccine work?

Human trials of the coronavirus vaccine candidate being developed at the University of Oxford are reported to be promising.It is thought that early results indicate the jab could provide double..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:54Published
Why most of us won't need Covid vaccine: Oxford prof explains | On The Record [Video]

Why most of us won't need Covid vaccine: Oxford prof explains | On The Record

Oxford university's Professor Sunetra Gupta, an epidemiologist, has been tagged 'Professor Reopen' for her argument against lockdowns as a countermeasure against the Covid-19 pandemic. In this..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:10Published

Tweets about this