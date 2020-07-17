Christine RT @AP: The Rev. C.T. Vivian, a civil rights veteran who worked alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and later led the Southern Christ… 5 seconds ago DANIK NATIONAL NEWS DIGITAL MEDIA The Rev. C.T. Vivian, a civil rights veteran who worked alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and later led the… https://t.co/1zns46yj4A 22 seconds ago GarnetStar RT @MSNBC: BREAKING: Rev. C.T. Vivian, civil rights veteran who worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr, has died age 95. https://t.co/Yv71V… 38 seconds ago HereIAm RT @WashTimes: The Rev. C.T. Vivian, key civil rights leader, has died at 95 https://t.co/LQf3WxGCbI 45 seconds ago KLBK News The Rev. C.T. Vivian, a civil rights veteran who worked alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and later led the… https://t.co/OvWihW9mc5 2 minutes ago ABC 33/40 News Civil rights veteran Rev. C.T. Vivian dead at 95 https://t.co/R3LcU18oXY 3 minutes ago Lynda Wright RT @BreakingNews: Rev. C.T. Vivian, civil rights veteran who worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr, has died age 95. https://t.co/LbXEgzv4… 3 minutes ago