Civil rights veteran Rev. C.T. Vivian dead at 95

Seattle Times Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. C.T. Vivian, a civil rights veteran who worked alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and served as head of the organization co-founded by the civil rights icon, has died. Vivian died at home in Atlanta of natural causes Friday morning, his friend and business partner Don Rivers confirmed to […]
 Leon Jordan is one of the civil rights leaders in Kansas City who unified the African American community to gain political strength to oppose segregation and push for fair housing laws.

C.T. Vivian, Civil Rights Icon, Is Dead at 95

 A close associate of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., he was a disciplined advocate of nonviolence in the battle for racial justice.
