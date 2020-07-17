News24.com | Strong 6.9-magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea
Friday, 17 July 2020 () A strong earthquake shook Papua New Guinea on Friday, sending residents scrambling from buildings in the capital Port Moresby, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
