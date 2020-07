You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Floor Is Lava' Host Rutledge Wood On Inspiration Behind Netflix Game Show



It's the hottest game show in history! Netflix's newest series "Floor Is Lava" sees teams leap from chairs, hang from curtains and do whatever they can to stay off the ground to reach their goal. Host.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:18 Published 3 days ago Trump Retweets Chuck Woolery Saying 'Everyone Is Lying' About COVID-19



The 79-year-old talk and game show host took to Twitter on Monday to express his opinions about the current health pandemic. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 3 days ago Jimmy Kimmel issues apology



Former Las Vegas resident Jimmy Kimmel has issued an apology for previously doing impressions in blackface. The late-night talk show host released a statement acknowledging the racist impressions he.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:28 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this