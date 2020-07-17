Global  
 

US Rep. Amash officially won’t seek reelection to Congress

Seattle Times Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, a former Republican who backed the impeachment of President Donald Trump, is officially not running for reelection. Amash had suspended his congressional campaign in February and later explored seeking the Libertarian Party’s nomination for president. Thursday was Michigan’s deadline to run as an independent, though […]
