Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chicago plan would have kids in classrooms 2 days per week

Seattle Times Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — Most Chicago children would return to the classroom two days a week and spend the other three days learning remotely once the school year begins under a tentative plan outlined Friday by officials from the nation’s third-largest school district. Chicago Public Schools officials called the proposed hybrid approach a preliminary framework, though, […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Viral Hog Content - Published
News video: Kid Turns Treadmill into Tool for Soccer Practice

Kid Turns Treadmill into Tool for Soccer Practice 01:35

 Occurred on January 7, 2020 / Chicago, Illinois, USA Info from Licensor: My son does this in Winter or when his football training is cancelled due to bad weather. His training was canceled for a big storm in Chicago. He was upset because we’ve only just gone back to training after the coronavirus...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CPS Sports Programs Set To Resume Practices This Week [Video]

CPS Sports Programs Set To Resume Practices This Week

This week, Chicago Public Schools will take steps to bring back sports for students.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:38Published
A mother finished 100 runs in 100 days - wearing fancy dress [Video]

A mother finished 100 runs in 100 days - wearing fancy dress

A mother-of-one has completed a marathon lockdown challenge by completing 100 runs in 100 days - wearing a different fancy dress outfit each time.Mary Taylor, 38, has ran a total of 700 miles during..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:21Published
Chicago issues emergency travel order [Video]

Chicago issues emergency travel order

Chicago is the latest place to issue an emergency travel order. They are now asking visitors from places seeing a COVID-19 spike to quarantine for 14 days when they arrive.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Virginia Republicans call for schools to make full return to classrooms in the fall

 Republican lawmakers in Virginia on Wednesday called for the resumption of in-person learning at the state’s schools for five days a week in the fall —...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

YourFox18

Fox 18 KLJB Chicago plan would have kids in classrooms 2 days per week https://t.co/xunZGBwcQp 21 seconds ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Chicago plan would have kids in classrooms 2 days per week https://t.co/DuaLoggFd9 4 minutes ago

WFXRnews

WFXR News Chicago plan would have kids in classrooms 2 days per week https://t.co/OX3EfBQyaU 6 minutes ago

BarExamTracker

Bar Exam Tracker @molliejmcguire @LexAltaVolans Hmmm keep me posted. I know originally they planned Chicago. But I wonder if they pl… https://t.co/WywvsuT8vc 13 hours ago

MarissaMegumi

Mari Megumi (she/they) RT @NaderDIssa: Chicago Public Schools officials have discussed with the Chicago Teachers Union a hybrid plan that would include both in-pe… 14 hours ago

NaderDIssa

Nader Issa Chicago Public Schools officials have discussed with the Chicago Teachers Union a hybrid plan that would include bo… https://t.co/bPc6vJuwGG 18 hours ago

Oil_vampire

david spratt @chicago_jarvis @dpakman The dead cat prob could have gotten a ballot, and had it been myself I would have sent the… https://t.co/AmQYekKzp1 18 hours ago

TasharaParker

TasharaP. (#TasharaTakesTexas) Haha! Would love to have @JoeTrahan join us for a big run when things get back to normal! You down Joe? 👀 Also, I’… https://t.co/mMmjrdXZOn 1 day ago