Jamaal Bowman Upsets Rep. Engel In N.Y. Democratic Primary Friday, 17 July 2020

Watch VideoIn the race for the House in New York's 16th district, middle school principal Jamaal Bowman upset incumbent Rep. Eliot Engel, who was running for his 16th consecutive term.



