Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jamaal Bowman Upsets Rep. Engel In N.Y. Democratic Primary

Newsy Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Jamaal Bowman Upsets Rep. Engel In N.Y. Democratic PrimaryWatch VideoIn the race for the House in New York's 16th district, middle school principal Jamaal Bowman upset incumbent Rep. Eliot Engel, who was running for his 16th consecutive term. 

Bowman's popularity surged amid increased support for the Black Lives Matter movement, and he also picked up some key endorsements,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Political Newcomer Jamaal Bowman Defeats 16-Term Rep. Eliot Engel

Political Newcomer Jamaal Bowman Defeats 16-Term Rep. Eliot Engel 00:32

 Former middle school principal Jamaal Bowman has toppled 16-term U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel in New York’s Democratic primary.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jamaal Bowman Set For New York Primary Win [Video]

Jamaal Bowman Set For New York Primary Win

The Bronx middle school principal has a strong early lead to unseat longtime Rep. Eliot Engel even though ballots are still being counted.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Jamaal Bowman topples US Rep. Engel in NY Democratic primary

 NEW YORK (AP) — Former middle school principal Jamaal Bowman has toppled 16-term U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel in New York’s Democratic primary in another upset...
Seattle Times

Top House Democrat Eliot Engel defeated in primary after weeks of vote counting

 Former middle school principal Jamaal Bowman has toppled 16-term U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel in New York's Democratic primary in another upset victory for the party's...
CBC.ca Also reported by •USATODAY.com

AOC-backed Jamaal Bowman defeats powerful Dem Rep. Engel in New York race

 It took nearly a month, but a progressive insurgent challenger has toppled longtime Rep. Eliot Engel in New York’s Democratic primary, ousting the powerful...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this