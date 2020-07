You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Black panther caught in snare at vegetable farm until rescue by forest officials in Sri Lanka



Forest officials have rescued an eight-year-old male black panther which was injured after being trapped in a snare in Sri Lanka. The incident took place at Lakshapana Estate in Nallathanniya on May.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 11:35 Published on May 29, 2020

Related news from verified sources Yves Rausch: German police hunt 'dangerous Rambo' in Black Forest The fugitive is reportedly heavily armed, with stolen police pistols and a bow and arrow.

BBC News 4 days ago





Tweets about this