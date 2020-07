'Nobody has COVID-19 and we're not quarantined': Alberta Hutterite colony refutes outbreak claim Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Members of a southern Alberta Hutterite colony say claims that they are under quarantine as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak are ridiculous. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this